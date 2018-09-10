CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 9, 2018
749 FPUS51 KBOX 100216
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
CTZ002-100800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain, then a chance of
rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog.
Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Much warmer. Humid with
highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around
80. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
CTZ003-100800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Near steady temperature in
the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
CTZ004-100800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 PM EDT Sun Sep 9 2018
.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain. Near steady temperature in
the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers, mainly in the evening. Areas of fog. Not
as cool with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Areas of fog. Not as cool. Humid with
highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 70s.
