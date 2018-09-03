CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 2, 2018
_____
252 FPUS51 KBOX 030816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018
CTZ002-032000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 101 this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with
lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. North winds
around 5 mph. Heat index values up to 100.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ003-032000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog
this morning. Warmer with highs around 90. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs
around 90. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ004-032000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Sep 3 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower
70s. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
East winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
