CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 30, 2018
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1015 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1015 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the mid 70s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows around 70.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1015 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1015 AM EDT Thu Aug 30 2018
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather