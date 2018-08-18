CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 18, 2018

155 FPUS51 KBOX 181115

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

CTZ002-182000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

CTZ003-182000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ004-182000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Sat Aug 18 2018

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds

and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

