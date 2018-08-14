CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 14, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Tue Aug 14 2018

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

