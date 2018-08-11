CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 11, 2018

_____

595 FPUS51 KBOX 111116

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

CTZ002-112000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy

fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ003-112000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally

heavy rainfall possible. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Highs around 80. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ004-112000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Sat Aug 11 2018

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Showers with isolated thunderstorms. Patchy fog this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Locally

heavy rainfall possible this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Patchy fog. Humid with highs in the mid

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog. Near

steady temperature around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper

60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather