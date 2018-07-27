CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 27, 2018
274 FPUS51 KBOX 271421
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1020 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
CTZ002-272000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
1020 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers, then
a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs
in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds
around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
CTZ003-272000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
1020 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers, then
a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
CTZ004-272000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
1020 AM EDT Fri Jul 27 2018
.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the
lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower
80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
