CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 19, 2018
_____
871 FPUS51 KBOX 191115
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EDT Thu Jul 19 2018
CTZ002-192000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds,
becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid
80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
CTZ003-192000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
South winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid
60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s.
Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 70.
$$
CTZ004-192000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EDT Thu Jul 19 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall.
Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance
of showers. Patchy fog. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent
chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather