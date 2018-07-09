CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 8, 2018
_____
375 FPUS51 KBOX 090816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
CTZ002-092000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ003-092000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows
around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
CTZ004-092000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Jul 9 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather