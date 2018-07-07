CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018

_____

183 FPUS51 KBOX 071115

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

715 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

CTZ002-072000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

715 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ003-072000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

715 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

$$

CTZ004-072000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

715 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

