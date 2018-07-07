CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 7, 2018
183 FPUS51 KBOX 071115
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
715 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
CTZ002-072000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
715 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ003-072000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
715 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph,
becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
$$
CTZ004-072000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
715 AM EDT Sat Jul 7 2018
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around
5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
