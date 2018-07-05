CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 5, 2018

379 FPUS51 KBOX 051715

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

CTZ002-052000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Hot. Near steady temperature around

90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent. Heat index values up to 102.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy

fog in the morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

CTZ003-052000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers

with isolated thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

CTZ004-052000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Thu Jul 5 2018

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the

upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with

lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in the

morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

