CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Published 4:22 am, Monday, June 25, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018
_____
104 FPUS51 KBOX 250816
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
CTZ002-252000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the
lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.
$$
CTZ003-252000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
CTZ004-252000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around
5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather