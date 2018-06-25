CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 24, 2018

_____

104 FPUS51 KBOX 250816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

CTZ002-252000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

$$

CTZ003-252000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ004-252000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Mon Jun 25 2018

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the mid 60s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather