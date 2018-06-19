CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 18, 2018

333 FPUS51 KBOX 190816

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

CTZ002-192000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-192000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ004-192000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 AM EDT Tue Jun 19 2018

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

