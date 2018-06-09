CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, June 8, 2018

_____

499 FPUS51 KBOX 090516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

CTZ002-090800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds around

5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ003-090800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ004-090800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sat Jun 9 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

