CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Published 4:22 am, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018
_____
965 FPUS51 KBOX 290817
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
CTZ002-292000-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
416 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around
5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the
evening.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ003-292000-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
416 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Lows in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ004-292000-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
416 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated
thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper
80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this
afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.
Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the lower 50s.
$$
