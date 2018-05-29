CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

965 FPUS51 KBOX 290817

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

CTZ002-292000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

416 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

CTZ003-292000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

416 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north this afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

CTZ004-292000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

416 AM EDT Tue May 29 2018

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers with isolated

thunderstorms this afternoon. Much warmer with highs in the upper

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

