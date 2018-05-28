CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 28, 2018

519 FPUS51 KBOX 281716

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 PM EDT Mon May 28 2018

CTZ002-282000-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 PM EDT Mon May 28 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ003-282000-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 PM EDT Mon May 28 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ004-282000-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 PM EDT Mon May 28 2018

.THIS AFTERNOON...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around

70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Much warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 70s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

