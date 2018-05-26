CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:27 am, Saturday, May 26, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 25, 2018
_____
308 FPUS51 KBOX 260516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
CTZ002-260800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Much
cooler. Near steady temperature around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
CTZ003-260800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler with highs
in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
CTZ004-260800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Sat May 26 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Much cooler. Near
steady temperature in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs
in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 50s. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance
of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather