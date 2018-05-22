CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:24 am, Tuesday, May 22, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, May 21, 2018
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs around 80. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY THROUGH MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper
70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower
70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Tue May 22 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 70s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
