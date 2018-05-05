CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, May 4, 2018

309 FPUS51 KBOX 050515

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

CTZ002-050800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ003-050800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the mid 50s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ004-050800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Sat May 5 2018

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, decreasing to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

