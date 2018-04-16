CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 4:23 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 16, 2018
_____
945 FPUS51 KBOX 162016
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
CTZ002-170800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening.
Patchy fog this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows
in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ003-170800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain this evening.
Patchy fog this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ004-170800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 PM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. A slight chance of rain
this evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming cloudy.
Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
$$
For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at
You can follow us on Facebook at
You can follow us on Twitter at
@NWSBoston
_____
Copyright 2018 AccuWeather
_____
Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast