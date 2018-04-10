CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:24 am, Tuesday, April 10, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 9, 2018
_____
179 FPUS51 KBOX 100516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018
CTZ002-100800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper
20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower
40s. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
CTZ003-100800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in
the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
CTZ004-100800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Tue Apr 10 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in
the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in
the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds around
5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much cooler
with highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
$$
