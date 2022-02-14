CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 13, 2022 _____ 340 FPUS51 KALY 140826 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 140825 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 325 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022 CTZ001-142100- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 325 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 19. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ CTZ013-142100- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 325 AM EST Mon Feb 14 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather