CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

527 FPUS51 KALY 010814

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 010812

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

CTZ001-012100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A

chance of rain showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

CTZ013-012100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

312 AM EST Wed Dec 1 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the

mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

