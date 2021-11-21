CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 20, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

324 AM EST Sun Nov 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.THANKSGIVING DAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

$$

