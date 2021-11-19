CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 18, 2021

_____

149 FPUS51 KALY 190841

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 190839

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

CTZ001-192100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

339 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-192100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

339 AM EST Fri Nov 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather