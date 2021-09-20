CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 19, 2021

932 FPUS51 KALY 200756

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200755

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

355 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

CTZ001-202000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

355 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-202000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

355 AM EDT Mon Sep 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

