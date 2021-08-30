CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 29, 2021 _____ 425 FPUS51 KALY 300758 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 300756 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 CTZ001-302000- Northern Litchfield- Including the city of Torrington 356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. $$ CTZ013-302000- Southern Litchfield- Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville, and Woodbury 356 AM EDT Mon Aug 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather