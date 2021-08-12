CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 11, 2021

536 FPUS51 KALY 120805

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120803

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

403 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

CTZ001-122000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

403 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning and

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-122000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

403 AM EDT Thu Aug 12 2021

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce frequent lightning and

heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy. Humid

with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

Highs around 80.

$$

