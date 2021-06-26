CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with

scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

356 AM EDT Sat Jun 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Scattered thunderstorms with a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms with a

chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered

thunderstorms with a chance of showers. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

