CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021

002 FPUS51 KALY 300737

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300735

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

CTZ001-302000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-302000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

335 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021

.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

