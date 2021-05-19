CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

_____

984 FPUS51 KALY 190728

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 190726

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

CTZ001-192000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

326 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ013-192000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

326 AM EDT Wed May 19 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather