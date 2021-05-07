CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 6, 2021

002 FPUS51 KALY 070733

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070731

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

331 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

CTZ001-072000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

331 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CTZ013-072000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

331 AM EDT Fri May 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

