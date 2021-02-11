CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 10, 2021

_____

485 FPUS51 KALY 110853

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 110851

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

CTZ001-112100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

351 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light snow this

morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

CTZ013-112100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

351 AM EST Thu Feb 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of light snow this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather