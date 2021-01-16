CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 15, 2021

_____

252 FPUS51 KALY 160902

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 160901

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

401 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

CTZ001-162100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

401 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain showers, mainly this morning. Little or no

additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

$$

CTZ013-162100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

401 AM EST Sat Jan 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers, mainly this morning. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather