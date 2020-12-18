CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 17, 2020

_____

398 FPUS51 KALY 180820

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 180819

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

CTZ001-182100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

319 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values

as low as zero this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17.

Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

CTZ013-182100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

319 AM EST Fri Dec 18 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 7 above. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

_____

