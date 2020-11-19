CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 18, 2020

_____

139 FPUS51 KALY 190904

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

404 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

CTZ001-192115-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

404 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-192115-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

404 AM EST Thu Nov 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NAS

_____

