CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2020

_____

296 FPUS51 KALY 080752

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080751

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

351 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

CTZ001-082000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

351 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

CTZ013-082000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

351 AM EDT Thu Oct 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Temperature falling into

the mid 60s in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather