CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 26, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020
Northern Litchfield-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy this morning, then partly
sunny with a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Humid
with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 70s.
South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower
60s. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
Southern Litchfield-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
337 AM EDT Sun Sep 27 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Patchy fog this morning. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Patchy
fog in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Cooler with lows in the lower
50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

