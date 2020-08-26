CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 25, 2020

_____

608 FPUS51 KALY 260738

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260736

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

CTZ001-262000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

336 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Warmer. More humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-262000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

336 AM EDT Wed Aug 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Warmer. More humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather