CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

629 FPUS51 KALY 240750

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 240749

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

349 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

CTZ001-242000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

349 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in

the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ013-242000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

349 AM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather