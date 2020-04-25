CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 24, 2020

_____

787 FPUS51 KALY 250833

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250832

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

CTZ001-252000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain or sleet after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

$$

CTZ013-252000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

432 AM EDT Sat Apr 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

_____

