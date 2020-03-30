CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 29, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

CTZ001-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

CTZ013-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

345 AM EDT Mon Mar 30 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

