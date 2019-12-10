CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 9, 2019

_____

522 FPUS51 KALY 100838

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100835

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

CTZ001-102100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

40s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches possible. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16. West

winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

CTZ013-102100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

335 AM EST Tue Dec 10 2019

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

10 AM EST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation around an inch. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow in the morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of snow in the afternoon. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 19. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 40.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather