CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 8, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

CTZ001-092100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation possible.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Much colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

CTZ013-092100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

348 AM EST Mon Dec 9 2019

.TODAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after

midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

