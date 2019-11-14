CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 13, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

325 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...A chance of sleet in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow and sleet after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

325 AM EST Thu Nov 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain or snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

