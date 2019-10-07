CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 6, 2019
407 FPUS51 KALY 070813
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 070812
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
412 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
CTZ001-072000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
412 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this morning, then rain likely
this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper
50s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
CTZ013-072000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
412 AM EDT Mon Oct 7 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower
70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a
40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
