CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, September 27, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs around 80. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

424 AM EDT Sat Sep 28 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

