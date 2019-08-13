CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019
841 FPUS51 KALY 130735
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 130733
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
CTZ001-132000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower
60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows
in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
$$
CTZ013-132000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
333 AM EDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance
of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows
in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after
midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around
5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
$$
