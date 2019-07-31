CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 30, 2019

_____

323 FPUS51 KALY 310745

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 310744

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019

CTZ001-312000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

344 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around 5 mph in

the morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-312000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

344 AM EDT Wed Jul 31 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather