CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019
911 FPUS51 KALY 220827
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
427 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019
CTZ001-222015-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
427 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then
cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. North
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in
the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds
around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.
Lows in the lower 60s.
$$
CTZ013-222015-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
427 AM EDT Mon Jul 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain this morning, then
mostly cloudy with rain with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph.
Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.
Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north
after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around
5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows
around 60.
.THURSDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lows in the mid 60s.
$$
NAS
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather